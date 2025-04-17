47 Preston school photos from the 1980s are a nostalgic trip back in time

It’s a time of learning and laughter, of friendship and exploration, and of drama, long summers, and rebellion.

For many, it’s the best time of their lives, so here are a few nostalgic images of what school was like back in 1980s Preston…

1. Head of PE at Brownedge St Mary's High in Bamber Bridge, near Preston, Geoff Snailham, is organising a trip for himself and nine fifth formers to take a cycling trek to London. The trip is to commemorate 25 years of Catholic schooling at Brownedge

2. Teacher Miss Margaret Shuttleworth has retired after 32 years in the classroom in the Preston area. Staff and pupils at Middleforth Primary in Penwortham, where she has spent the last 13 years, presented her with a clock radio, a necklace and a watch - so she can keep her eye on her newly found leisure time

3. A Lancashire school got a visit from the pie man. A tray full of pies and a cheque for Â£100 were the prizes for pupils at Lea Endowed CE Primary School, Lea Road, Preston, who won the Hollands Pie and Chip Week Competition. Lea Endowed school came top out of schools all over the Preston area in the painting competition

4. All 230 pupils at a primary school turned out to present a cheque to the local blind association. Children at Pool House County Primary at Ingol, Preston, have spent the past two weeks selling bookmarks to friends and relatives to raise money for the blind. Mrs Pat Buckley, county co-ordinator for the Royal National Institution for the Blind, received the cheque from pupils

