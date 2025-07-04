41 of the best pictures of Lancashire's medieval Camelot theme park which was your go to day out for 30 years

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 4th Jul 2025, 11:49 BST

This amazing theme park delighted North West families for almost three decades.

From its rides and roller coasters including Whirlwind, Knightmare, and Excalibur to its lore-rich basis in the thrilling tale of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table, Camelot Theme Park was a joyous locale for countless visitors between its opening in 1983 and its closure in 2012.

Welcoming over 500,000 people a year at its peak, we cast our minds back to the good times enjoyed within the castle walls…

ICYMI: 37 incredible nostalgic photos of Preston streets and vehicles in the 1960s

15 extraordinary pictures of Preston taken exactly 100 years ago

48 fascinating historical pictures of Preston which take you back to the 1970s

Don’t miss our weekly retro newsletter, it’s fun, it’s free, it’s the LEP

Archive pictures of Camelot Theme Park in the 80s and 90s

1. Camelot Theme Park

Archive pictures of Camelot Theme Park in the 80s and 90s Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Archive pictures of Camelot Theme Park in the 80s and 90s

2. Camelot Theme Park

Archive pictures of Camelot Theme Park in the 80s and 90s Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Archive picture of Camelot Theme Park in the 80s

3. Camelot Theme Park

Archive picture of Camelot Theme Park in the 80s Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Archive pictures of Camelot Theme Park in the 80s and 90s

4. Camelot Theme Park

Archive pictures of Camelot Theme Park in the 80s and 90s Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:Theme parkLancashirePrestonPeople
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice