Today’s destination – Preston in 1973. It may be hard to believe, but this collection of fascinating archive pictures actually depicts an age which is 50 years ago now, so take a look at Preston in a different era completely...
1. Meet the youngest impressarios in the business - the song 'n' dance kids of Havelock Street, Preston. The children, five of them from the neighbouring Cooper and Gray families, have quickly made a name for themselves with their very own backyard concerts. And all the proceeds go to charity
2. Soccer's bad boys might well benefit from a visit to the side streets of Preston to see how the game should be played. During August eight teams have been fighting it out in an inter-street football contest. Pictured - the toss-up before the start of the match between Bootle Street 'A' and Brand Road
3. These fresh air enthusiasts were taking part in the annual sponsored 10-mile walk around the town for the Preston and District Hospital Welfare Society.
4. Retro
Preston Cricket League presentation takes place at Preston Guild Hall.
Sept 1973
