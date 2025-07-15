40 of the best pictures taken in Preston in 1957 which peek into a world many of us will not remember

Published 15th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

As time marches on, the past becomes evermore distant a memory.

With that in mind, take a trip back to those long-forgotten days of Preston back in 1957 - an era which is now some 67 years in the past at this point.

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

1. In todayâs Looking Back, passengers wait on Platform 7 at Preston Railway Station at the start of Preston Holiday Week on July 21, 1957. Please send your nostalgic photos to [email protected] Image courtesy of The Lancashire Evening post www.lep.co.uk

2. Busy Shopping Scene on Friargate, Preston, in 1957

3. The Fountain Pub Water Lane Preston c.1957 photo taken on Water Lane outside the entrance to the Fountain P.H. In the background is the Steamer Hotel later to be replaced by the Fylde Tavern.

4. Cheapside, Preston July 8, 1957

