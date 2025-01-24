40 long forgotten retro images of Preston in 1947 from life and work, and people and faces

In 1947, Preston was a town in the midst of post-war recovery, with its community focused on rebuilding and moving forward after the hardships of World War II.

The town’s industrial roots, particularly in textiles and engineering, remained strong, providing essential jobs as the nation sought to restore its economy.

Factories hummed with activity, and the sounds of weaving looms and machinery were a common backdrop to daily life.

Rationing was still in effect, affecting everything from food to clothing, but the resilient spirit of Preston’s residents was evident as they made the best of what they had.

Local markets on Fishergate and Friargate bustled with traders and shoppers, while the town’s public spaces, like Avenham and Miller Parks, offered peaceful retreats from the daily grind.

The cold winter of 1947 brought its own challenges, with heavy snowfall blanketing the town and adding to the struggles of the time.

1. Preston c.1947 ? There are no details from the source of the image, other than the caption "Preston" to positively place the exact location...Comments welcome.

2. Backyard view of Trinity Chuch, Preston 1947

3. Demolition of the Town Hall, Preston, following the fire of March 1947

4. Crowds gathered in the morning of March 15, 1947 to see the smouldering remains of Preston Town Hall

