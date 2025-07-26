39 fascinating Preston photographs which take you back to 1951 - an era far-removed from our modern lives

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 26th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

Safe to say that 1951 feels like absolutely ages in the past at this point.

A time when events covered in modern TV series like The Crown were occurring in real time, it was an era far-removed from our modern lives. But Preston was still Preston, so it’s fascinating to take a trip back in time to see what everything in the city looked like in those long-ago times.

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

1. March 21, 1951 Alterations on London Road, Preston, looking south towards Walton le Dale

2. Visit by Queen Elizabeth II to Preston and to police HQ at Hutton on April 13 1951

3. Visit by Queen Elizabeth II to Preston and to police HQ at Hutton on April 13 1951

4. Preston Docks August 1951 Unloading baled alfalfa at the port in 1951

