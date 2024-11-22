39 exquisite picture memories of Preston in the late 1940s are an eye on the past

Given the fact that anyone born in 1949 would now be 75 years of age, it’s safe to say that these retro archive pictures reflect a Preston which very few people will have tangible memories of.

See if you can spot any semi-familiar sights or parts of the city which you recognise today...

1. Fishergate, Preston B&W postcard, C.1949 No. G 6474

2. Preston Town Centre, Aerial Image c.1949

3. Workmen cleaning leaves from Avenham Park paths, in Preston, in October 1949

4. Ye Olde Blue Belle Public House, Church St. Preston 1949 One of the oldest inns in Preston, (and still serving) Also a favourite resort of the hostlers and stablemen of the Derby family, whose stables were behind the photographer on the north side of Church Street

