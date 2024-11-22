Given the fact that anyone born in 1949 would now be 75 years of age, it’s safe to say that these retro archive pictures reflect a Preston which very few people will have tangible memories of.
See if you can spot any semi-familiar sights or parts of the city which you recognise today...
1. Fishergate, Preston
B&W postcard, C.1949 No. G 6474
National World
2. Preston Town Centre, Aerial Image c.1949
National World
3. Workmen cleaning leaves from Avenham Park paths, in Preston, in October 1949
National World
4. Ye Olde Blue Belle Public House, Church St. Preston 1949
One of the oldest inns in Preston, (and still serving) Also a favourite resort of the hostlers and stablemen of the Derby family, whose stables were behind the photographer on the north side of Church Street
National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.