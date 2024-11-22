38 captivating historic pictures of Preston in the post-war years of 1949 and 1950

In the late 1940s Preston reflected post-war Britain’s drive to rebuild and modernise.

The town’s textile industry was the backbone of it economy and provided employment for many, with factories like Horrockses and Dick Kerr and Co playing a central role in daily life. Streets bustled with workers, while families shopped in traditional markets and high street stores including Preston Industrical Co-operative Society.

Entertainment revolved around cinemas like the Odeon and Palace which were filled with locals eager to catch the latest films, while dance halls and pubs offered lively weekend fun. The iconic Preston Guild Hall, though yet to host the famous Guild celebrations, was already a key venue for community events and concerts.

A sense of community flourished in parks such as Avenham Park, where families gathered for picnics and recreation.

Mount Pleasant West, Preston 1950 Former handloom weavers cellared cottages close to Corporation Street. The scene appears to be older than it looks. It would have looked very much the same in the mid 19th century

The Flag Market, Preston 1949

New Hall Lane at Night, Preston c.1950

Church Street & Tithebarn Street, Preston 1950 Gooby's haberdashers on the left, with Meeson's, cut price confectioners on the opposite corner. Gooby's was destroyed by fire in May 1965.

