The 1990s were another decade of change for Preston, with many more buildings being demolished, but new ones taking their place. Some parts of the town centre (as it still was then) were transformed completely. And Preston Docks moved from being a busy shipping area to a bustling leisure and living space.

The entrance to Saul Street Baths in the early 1990s, before it was completely demolished to make way for the new Crown Court complex

As the Adelphi quarter takes shape, we've found an image that shows it in a very different light in 1990 when Henry Shutt's Corn Mill dominated the skyline on Adelphi Street, Preston

Construction of housing and apartments at Princes Reach/Victoria Mansions, on the former Dock Estate, Preston, taken in 1993. Photograph by John Henry Payne, courtesy of Andrew Sanderson Photo: John Henry Payne

A familiar sight to anyone who is from Preston or just visiting, the famous red telephone boxes on Market Street. Picture from 1997. Image kindly provided by the late Paul Swarbrick and Gillian Lawson of the Preston Historical Society Photo: Paul Swarbrick and Gillian Lawson

