How we spent our Sundays in the 70s and 80s

13 captured moments of Preston through the decades that will leave you feeling nostalgic

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 31st Oct 2025, 12:16 GMT

Through this collection of old pictures we can throw an eye into a world long gone.

They are an eclectic mix of photos which show buildings, streets, people and moments in time. They are a fascinating insight into how our city once was.

ICYMI: 47 recognisable street scenes to take you on a journey through Preston in the 1950s and 1960s

19 undeniably nostalgic pictures that travel back to the very different era of the 1960s in Preston

25 amazingly nostalgic pics of kids and classes back to the 90s at Preston's hardest high school to get into

The Albion Inn was located on Park Road

1. Preston memories

The Albion Inn was located on Park Road | National World

Photo Sales
This nostalgic image shows local mums and their chidren enjoying the beauty of Preston's Moor Park

2. Preston memories

This nostalgic image shows local mums and their chidren enjoying the beauty of Preston's Moor Park | National World

Photo Sales
Back in 1961, Preston's smallest house, on Fylde Street, was demolished. It was reputed to have been built in 1869 during one day as a bet between two workmen

3. Preston memories

Back in 1961, Preston's smallest house, on Fylde Street, was demolished. It was reputed to have been built in 1869 during one day as a bet between two workmen | National World

Photo Sales
This old photograph taken in Garstang Road, Preston, features an annual Whitsuntide procession and focuses on members of English Martyrs Church. Thanks to Mrs Baron from Lea for suplying our latest Looking Back image, and to all our readers for their continued interest in it

4. Preston memories

This old photograph taken in Garstang Road, Preston, features an annual Whitsuntide procession and focuses on members of English Martyrs Church. Thanks to Mrs Baron from Lea for suplying our latest Looking Back image, and to all our readers for their continued interest in it | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:High SchoolPeoplePreston
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice