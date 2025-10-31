They are an eclectic mix of photos which show buildings, streets, people and moments in time. They are a fascinating insight into how our city once was.
The Albion Inn was located on Park Road | National World
This nostalgic image shows local mums and their chidren enjoying the beauty of Preston's Moor Park | National World
Back in 1961, Preston's smallest house, on Fylde Street, was demolished. It was reputed to have been built in 1869 during one day as a bet between two workmen | National World
This old photograph taken in Garstang Road, Preston, features an annual Whitsuntide procession and focuses on members of English Martyrs Church. Thanks to Mrs Baron from Lea for suplying our latest Looking Back image, and to all our readers for their continued interest in it | National World