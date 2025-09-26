35 of the roughest pubs in Preston back in the day decided by you but still loved despite their reputations

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 26th Sep 2025, 10:51 BST

Preston is full of fabulous pubs and clubs, but there are some which have earned reputations for being somewhat ‘rough’.

We asked you which ones you remember as being the roughest and you told us in your hundreds. You had lots to say but they were still the places everyone loved. We are not suggesting they are still like that today but these are some which made the list, retrospectively.

Casting his mind back, George Eastham said: “I can go back to the early 50s - The White Lion down Syke Hill. The Rag and Bone men would frequent it, guaranteed to be two or three fights every night.”

ICYMI: 25 lost Lancashire landmarks, including some of the region's most famous and best-loved buildings

41 brilliant clubbing pictures from Preston in the 1990s and 2000s at popular venues

Lancashire Retro: 31 of the best photos taking you back to the late 1980s, including people and places

The Red Lion

1. Preston's roughest pubs

The Red Lion Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
The Bears Paw

2. Preston's roughest pubs

The Bears Paw Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Beat Street

3. Preston's roughest pubs

Beat Street Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Hogarths, Church Street

4. Roughest pubs through the decades

Hogarths, Church Street | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:MindPrestonPeopleLancashire
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice