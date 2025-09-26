We asked you which ones you remember as being the roughest and you told us in your hundreds. You had lots to say but they were still the places everyone loved. We are not suggesting they are still like that today but these are some which made the list, retrospectively.
Casting his mind back, George Eastham said: “I can go back to the early 50s - The White Lion down Syke Hill. The Rag and Bone men would frequent it, guaranteed to be two or three fights every night.”
ICYMI: 25 lost Lancashire landmarks, including some of the region's most famous and best-loved buildings
Lancashire Retro: 31 of the best photos taking you back to the late 1980s, including people and places