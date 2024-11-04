They depict two years - 1992 and 1993. It was the year of Black Wednesday when the pound crashed, John Major’s Conservative Party narrowly won the general election and when the Queen famously called the year her ‘annus horribilis’ due to royal family scandals and crises. But locally, we look back at life in Preston from kids of stage to snooker tournaments. It You might be pictured...
1. A dozen drama-mad Preston children are to take to the stage in a production of modern folk tale Eric the Viking. And the budding actors and actresses are to work with Peter Duncan, former presenter of TV's Blue Peter and Duncan's Dares. The talented teenagers attended auditions at Preston's Guild Hall
National World
2. It's behind you! Schoolchildren jumped in fright when their dinner ladies turned into monsters. Kitchen staff at Ribbleton Avenue Infants School, Preston, decided to join in the horror of the children's "wild things" project for the week
3. Six teenagers from South Ribble have made cassettes and video tapes of themselves to place in a time capsule for Preston Guild 1992. It will be kept unopened at Preston's Harris Museum until Friday, November 26, 2012
4. These havoc-making hens were part of an advertising gimmick to boost trade at Dixie Fried Chicken takeaway restaurant in Preston. Stunned shoppers were stopped in their tracks as the pair provided the wackiest sight of the Easter holiday.
