32 exceptional retro pictures of Preston people three decades ago in 1992 and 1993

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 4th Nov 2024, 08:22 BST

These fantastic pictures go back to the magical era of the 1990s.

They depict two years - 1992 and 1993. It was the year of Black Wednesday when the pound crashed, John Major’s Conservative Party narrowly won the general election and when the Queen famously called the year her ‘annus horribilis’ due to royal family scandals and crises. But locally, we look back at life in Preston from kids of stage to snooker tournaments. It You might be pictured...

ICYMI: 25 outstanding pictures to take you back to Preston in 1980

26 emotive historical pictures of Lancashire through a century including Blackpool, Preston and Burnley

19 long lost pictures of Haslam Park dubbed Preston's very own 'Heaven'

1. A dozen drama-mad Preston children are to take to the stage in a production of modern folk tale Eric the Viking. And the budding actors and actresses are to work with Peter Duncan, former presenter of TV's Blue Peter and Duncan's Dares. The talented teenagers attended auditions at Preston's Guild Hall

National World

Photo Sales

2. It's behind you! Schoolchildren jumped in fright when their dinner ladies turned into monsters. Kitchen staff at Ribbleton Avenue Infants School, Preston, decided to join in the horror of the children's "wild things" project for the week

National World

Photo Sales

3. Six teenagers from South Ribble have made cassettes and video tapes of themselves to place in a time capsule for Preston Guild 1992. It will be kept unopened at Preston's Harris Museum until Friday, November 26, 2012

National World

Photo Sales

4. These havoc-making hens were part of an advertising gimmick to boost trade at Dixie Fried Chicken takeaway restaurant in Preston. Stunned shoppers were stopped in their tracks as the pair provided the wackiest sight of the Easter holiday.

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonLancashireBurnleyBlackpool
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice