Back in the 60s, The Post’s photographers were there to record life in Preston but in those days the pictures were taken on black and white film.

We have now used modern technology to transform those old black and white pictures by turning them into colour, and with it, bring those memories of the decade back to life in full colour.

We hope you enjoy them!

2 . Preston in Colour Preston Station in the 1960s | National World Photo Sales

3 . Preston in Colour Readers may recognise this location. It is the junction of Lawson Street and Walker Street, Preston | National World Photo Sales

4 . Preston in Colour Junction of Ladyman Street and River Street, Preston c.1960 Photographed by N Keith Scott c.1960 N Keith Scott 2015 | National World Photo Sales