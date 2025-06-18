19 evocative century old photos which capture Preston as it was in 1925

It was a bustling industrial town and was known in those days for its thriving cotton and textile industries, with numerous mills drving economic growth. The town’s economy was bolstered by its numerous mills, markets and well connected railway system. Social life revolvd around vibrant cultural institutions like the Harris Museum.
Preston 1925
Victoria Road Walton-Le-Dale, Preston 1925. Joseph Livesey's Birthplace with plaque just visible above the door.
The Unicorn Inn, Walton-Le-Dale, Preston 1925
Note the later extension and remaining thatched roof. One time headquarters of the Mock Corporation of Walton-le-Dale formed in 1701.
Preston Docks in 1925 showing the abandoned slipways on the north bank of the Ribble adjacent to the Bullnose. The site is presently occupied by the Ribble Steam Railway