29 Christmas retro pics Preston parties in the 1980s, 1990s & 2000s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 29th Nov 2024, 11:10 BST

It’s that time of year - Christmas party throwback time.

And so here we take a look back at a few party scenes from down the decades in Preston. While the festive season might be a world away at this stage of the year, there’s no harm in a little reminiscing, so take a look at our best archive pics of how party people did it back in the day

Youth and Community and Adult Education at Lancashire County Council enjoy their 2004 Christmas party

1. 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s Preston Christmas parties

Youth and Community and Adult Education at Lancashire County Council enjoy their 2004 Christmas party Photo: RETRO

The annual Preston North End Christmas party - this one in 1997

2. 1980s, 1990s, 2000s Preston Christmas Parties

The annual Preston North End Christmas party - this one in 1997 Photo: RETRO

Angela Crook and Julie Harbot at a Christmas party at Barton Grange Hotel in 2009

3. 1980s, 1990s, 2000s Preston Christmas Parties

Angela Crook and Julie Harbot at a Christmas party at Barton Grange Hotel in 2009 Photo: RETRO

Julie Murray, Stuart Iddon, Edward Barnes and Richard Howarth at Barton Grange Hotel for a Christmas party in 2009

4. 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s Preston Christmas parties

Julie Murray, Stuart Iddon, Edward Barnes and Richard Howarth at Barton Grange Hotel for a Christmas party in 2009 Photo: RETRO

