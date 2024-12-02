There’s nothing quite like watching your child perform in the school nativity play. The pictures were taken in those all important dress rehearsals when the children brushed up on lines and made sure the costumes fit (although it didn’t matter if not!). No doubt they brought tears to the eyes of parents... and probably a few giggles too.
ICYMI: 25 cracking unseen nightclub pictures from Heaven and Hell in Blackpool at Christmas in the early 00s
1 / 7
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.