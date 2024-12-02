27 adorable retro pictures of Christmas Nativities at schools in Chorley, Leyland, Buckshaw and Euxton

These adorable photos were taken in the 90s and 00s at schools across Chorley and South Preston

There’s nothing quite like watching your child perform in the school nativity play. The pictures were taken in those all important dress rehearsals when the children brushed up on lines and made sure the costumes fit (although it didn’t matter if not!). No doubt they brought tears to the eyes of parents... and probably a few giggles too.

A Nativity With A Twist at Park Street Pre-School, Chorley

A Nativity With A Twist at Park Street Pre-School, Chorley | National World

Leyland St Marys RC Primary - A Wriggly Nativity

Leyland St Marys RC Primary - A Wriggly Nativity | National World

Clayton Brook school.

Clayton Brook school. | National World

Eaves Green Pre School in Chorley get ready for their annual nativity.

Eaves Green Pre School in Chorley get ready for their annual nativity. | National World

