Lancashire Retro: 25 Preston pics in 1978 will remind you of our city especially if you grew up then

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 8th Jul 2025, 09:48 BST

Known as the year of the Winter of Discontent, 1978 was quite the 12 months.

So travel back in time and take a look at a few of our best archive pictures of life in Preston in that heady year...

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces.

ICYMI: 37 amazing photos of Preston streets and vehicles in the 1960s

I loved a night out at old school Preston clubs like Tokyo Jo's, The Manxman and Lava & Ignite back in the day

I'd love to go back to Blackpool in the 1960s & 1970s for a day... 27 historic emotional retro pics

Don’t miss our weekly retro newsletter, it’s fun, it’s free, it’s the LEP

Fire breaks out at T. Ball shoe shop on Fishergate, it spread next door to the Victoria Hotel

1. Preston in 1978

Fire breaks out at T. Ball shoe shop on Fishergate, it spread next door to the Victoria Hotel Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Fire breaks out at T. Ball shoe shop on Fishergate, it spread next door to the Victoria Hotel

2. Preston in 1978

Fire breaks out at T. Ball shoe shop on Fishergate, it spread next door to the Victoria Hotel Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Veronica Merrifield makes merry with PC David Jackson on Emerson Road, as the Caribbean Carnival wended its way through the streets of Deepdale in Preston

3. Preston in 1978

Veronica Merrifield makes merry with PC David Jackson on Emerson Road, as the Caribbean Carnival wended its way through the streets of Deepdale in Preston Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Fire breaks out at T. Ball shoe shop on Fishergate, it spread next door to the Victoria Hotel

4. Preston in 1978

Fire breaks out at T. Ball shoe shop on Fishergate, it spread next door to the Victoria Hotel Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonBlackpoolNewsletterLEP
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice