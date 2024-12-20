25 fascinating Preston pictures to take you back to the heart of the city in 1980

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 20th Dec 2024, 10:46 BST
Updated 20th Dec 2024, 12:02 BST

These brilliant photos go back 44 years to 1980

They wrap up one year in Preston from May Day protests to the Queen arriving at Preston station, flats at Avenham Park, streets in the city centre and lots of faces.

Orchard Street, 1980

1. Preston, 1980

Orchard Street, 1980 | National World

A May Day Protest March arrives at the top of Friagate

2. Preston, 1980

A May Day Protest March arrives at the top of Friagate | National World

A busy traffic laden Friargate. Note the Boars Head Pub on the left

3. Preston, 1980

A busy traffic laden Friargate. Note the Boars Head Pub on the left | National World

Avenham flats

4. Preston, 1980

Avenham flats | National World

