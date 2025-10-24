Preston schools back in the 1990s

39 boozy photos of Preston pubs from the people who partied to those who kept the pints flowing, 90s and 00s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 24th Oct 2025, 10:00 BST

These fabulous pictures go back to memorable nights out at pubs in our city.

From those partying to the staff who kept the pints flowing, they are a reminder of how we enjoyed ourselves in the 90s and 00s. Recognise anyone?

'The Movie Star Chariy Night ' at the Red Rose Pub, Preston

1. Pub life

'The Movie Star Chariy Night ' at the Red Rose Pub, Preston | National World

Preston and District Pool League presentation evening League Shield Winners, The Sherwood Pub

2. Pub life

Preston and District Pool League presentation evening League Shield Winners, The Sherwood Pub | National World

Mine's a pint ...racehorse, Kings-Ace and trainer Alan Berry with the landlord of the Old Black Bull on Friargate, Stan Eaton, prepare for the Cheltentham Festival celebrations at the pub

3. Pub life

Mine's a pint ...racehorse, Kings-Ace and trainer Alan Berry with the landlord of the Old Black Bull on Friargate, Stan Eaton, prepare for the Cheltentham Festival celebrations at the pub | Staff

Al Murray the Pub Landlord with Gemma Blinkhorn from Ingol, Preston at the book signing in Kirkham

4. Pub life

Al Murray the Pub Landlord with Gemma Blinkhorn from Ingol, Preston at the book signing in Kirkham | National World

