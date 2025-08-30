23 people pictures that take you back to the outstanding late 1990s in Preston

Not only was it the year that the Labour Party under Tony Blair won a landslide election victory, ending 18 years of Conservative power, but it was also the year Princess Diana tragically died, while the 1996/97 season was Preston North End’s first back in the Second Division after three seasons in the third tier. Here are a few retro photos of life in Preston from that historic year...
1. Preston 1997 retro
Winners of the Lancashire Evening Post\Preston North End\McDonalds design a kit competition, St Annes RC Primary School, Leyland, celebrate by showing off their winning design before the PNE v Oldham game.
The kit was designed by pupil Ben Ward, pictured with his class mates Photo: David Hurst
2. Preston 1997 retro
Peter Taylor from the Preston and North Lancashire Blind Welfare Society eventually smiled when the local police (left to right) Inspector Mark Tottman, Community Officer for the Kingsfold area Peter Rigby and Sgt. Alan Roberts from Penwortham Police Station took the handcuffs off and presented him with a cheque for 550 raised at a recent 60s and 70s night Photo: National World
3. Preston 1997 retro
Preston cub scouts are feeling as pleased as punch after receiving a message from John Major. The Prime Minister was just one of eighty politicians who signed a birthday card for the 1st Lostock Hall Phoenix Cubs, who are this year celebrating the 80th anniversary of cub scouting Photo: RETRO
4. Preston 1997 retro
Cub scouts from the 46th Preston (Notre Dame) from left, Anthony Reid, 10, Thomas Russell, 9, Jonathan Reid, 9, Darren Walls, 8, and William Walls, 9 perform the Human Fruit Machine during the Moorbrook School Summer Fete held at the school in Ainsley Road in Fulwood, Preston Photo: IAN ROBINSON