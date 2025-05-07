And so, with that in mind, take a look at what our very own city of Preston looked like back in the heady days of 1959.

England were yet to win the World Cup, things like the internet had yet to be invented, and it’s hard to escape the impression that life was somewhat simpler.

Take a look at some of our best archive pics from 1959 to explore what everything looked like back in the day.

1 . Dr. Barbara Moore, Preston 1960 Preston Police Constable A. M. Macphee on escort duty, is seen talking to Dr. Barbara More in Preston during her long distance walk from John O' Groats to Land's End. British Pathe' filmed her arrival in Lands End. Watch Here Photo: A. Willacy Dr Barbara Moore (22 December 1903  14 May 1977) was a Russian-born health enthusiast who gained celebrity in the early 1960s for her long-distance walking. In December 1959 she walked from Edinburgh to London. In early 1960 she walked from John O' Groats to Land's End in 23 days. She then undertook a 46 day, 3,387 mile walk from San Francisco to New York City, where she arrived on July 6, 1960. She was a vegetarian and reputed to be a breatharian. She walked with only nuts, honey, raw fruit and vegetable juice for nourishment. She died in a London hospital on 14 May 1977. National World Photo Sales

2 . Brookfield Housing Estate Shops, Preston 1959 Showing the premises of J.&J. Dilworth newsagent, Norman Theobald and Southworth's National World Photo Sales

3 . Photo Neil Cross Edwin Chesters, 77, held the British title for weight lifting in 1960 Preston Strength Team 1959 National World Photo Sales

4 . The Sir Walter Scott Inn, North Road, Preston 1959 On the 3rd of August 1881 the premises served as the location of one of the town's most infamous murders, that of 15 year old Annie Ratcliffe. Annie came to Preston with her parents from Darwen. She became pregnant at age 15 by her lover, a 21 year old Preston Clerk, John Aspinall Simpson. Annie set out to marry John and left the Blue Bell Inn which was kept by her parents. On the way to St. Paul's Church Annie met John and they both went into the Sir Walter Scott Arms. An altercation then took place wherupon Aspinall cut Annie's throat with a razor he had bought that morning. After doing the deed, Aspinall nonchalantly sat by and waited for the police to arrive. The subsequent trial found him guilty and he was hanged by William Marwood at Strangeways prison in Manchester on November 23rd 1881. A number of poems and songs were penned about the incident: National World Photo Sales