23 fabulous pictures of salons and hairdressers in Preston from the 90s and 00s

You are bound to remember the salons featured. Many are still around but their decor and style, as well as the hair fashions, epitomise the era of the 90s.
1. Hair Salons, 90s and 00s
Hairdresser Sue Bamber at her shop Off Yer Head on New Hall Lane in Preston | National World
2. Memories of Preston hair salons
Staff at ICON Hair celebrate gaining the Investors in People accreditation at the opening of their new salon in Bamber Bridge, near Preston | National World
3. Hair Salons, 90s and 00s
Vanessa O'Neill from The Cutting Edge Hair Salon, Plungington Road, Preston | National World
4. Hair Salons, 90s and 00s
Alex Robinson and Catherine Calvey after their make-over at Pride Hair Salon in Preston | National World