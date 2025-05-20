62 brilliant retro scenes to take you back to Preston schooldays in the 1990s

A brilliant set of photos here which go back to the 1990s.

They werw all taken in schools in Preston and Chorley and show exactly how school life, both in and out of the classroom, was all those years ago. You might spot your pals!

1. Year Five youngsters at Kennington County Primary School in Fulwood took to the dance floor with their parents for a barn dance evening. Pictured: Rosana O'Sullivan, 11, accompanies the dancers on her guitar at the dance

2. Industrious pupils at Chorley's Southlands High School have been showing off their talents at an industry day held at the Clover Road school. Pupils (from left), Linda Perryn, 15, Daron Pickstock, 15, and Nicola Smith, 14, with products they made during their industry project

3. A Chorley high school's award-winning "green" newspaper was featured on BBC's Going Live. The Saturday morning children's programme has a weekly environment slot, and Southlands High School's environment newspaper starred in it. Pupils have already impressed council chiefs in Chorley with their knowledge of green issues

4. Budding young chess stars from all over Chorley have been pitting their wits against each other in the name of friendship. More than 70 youngsters from eight primary schools all over the town answered a challenge from local police to join forces in the friendly competition, held at Holy Cross Lower School

