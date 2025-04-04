21 Preston scenes in bygone days through a fascinating, electic mix of old photographs

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 4th Apr 2025, 15:42 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 15:45 BST

This fascinating set of photos go back to Preston’s early days.

They are an eclectic mix which focus on streets, people, shops, factories and the docks. Many were sent in by readers for our old Memory Lane pages in the newspaper. They are a great insight into old times.

This is a picture of Preston Flag Market .Postcard dated as postmark 1904

1. Historical Preston

This is a picture of Preston Flag Market .Postcard dated as postmark 1904

A lovely old view of Preston's magnificent Miller Arcade with the former Town Hall in the background

2. Historical Preston

A lovely old view of Preston's magnificent Miller Arcade with the former Town Hall in the background

Preston's architectural gems dominate the top end of Friargate in this 1950 photograph sent in by reader Maria Todhunter. - old preston

3. Historical Preston

Preston's architectural gems dominate the top end of Friargate in this 1950 photograph sent in by reader Maria Todhunter. - old preston

The first electric tramcar in Preston is pictured here by the entrance to Moor Park

4. Historical Preston

The first electric tramcar in Preston is pictured here by the entrance to Moor Park

