They focus on industrial life, police training, streets, inside buildings and early aerial shots. They are a fascinating glimpse into how our city used to be.
The city of Preston in Lancashire, circa 1940. The Harp Inn on Church Street is visible just to right of centre | Getty Images
20th October 1936: A policeman speeding along Garstang Road near Preston, Lancashire, on a new motor pedal cycle with a 98cc two-stroke engine | Getty Images
This photo was taken on July 26 1969. Billionaire Philip Green was urging Marks & Spencer shareholders to use their AGM to voice support for his proposed takeover offer | Getty Images
Messrs Swainson, Birley and Co's textile factory near Preston, Lancashire. Original Artwork: Engraved by J Tingle after T Allom | Getty Images