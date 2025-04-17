They are all captured in the year of 1924 and flashback to a time long ago when Preston was in its industrial days. The town’s mills and factories were the lifeblood of the local economy with many residents employed in cotton spinning and weaving. The town also had bustling markets. This is how Preston was 100 years ago...
