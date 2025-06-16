21 amazing scenes from Preston high schools which span the decade of the 1990s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 16th Jun 2025, 12:20 BST

These amazing photos just wrap up school life!

They are all from the 1990s, maybe a couple from the very early 00s and revisit Preston high schools - its pupils, staff and life in classrooms. Are you pictured?

ICYMI: Lancashire Retro: 25 headteachers you might remember from your 1990s Preston school days

29 fantastic scenes of nostalgia which take you back to Preston in the late 1970s

Lancashire Retro: 31 historical landmarks in Preston which capture the charm of the city

For a personalised LEP retro newsletter in your inbox each week sign up for our free newsletter

EDI Fifteen year old Renata Giaaquitto from Naples, front left, who is shadowing Kira Walsh, front right, with Italian Club members, from left, Patricia Fogg, Sam Rudd, Susanna Furesz, Kevin Atkinson, Kerry Lang, Marian Zambon, Natalie Cross, Gerald Hornby and Alisa Vickers at Ribbleton Hall High School, Preston

1. 2025_06_16_09_51_44_309_Nor_000000000B600032F46.JPG

EDI Fifteen year old Renata Giaaquitto from Naples, front left, who is shadowing Kira Walsh, front right, with Italian Club members, from left, Patricia Fogg, Sam Rudd, Susanna Furesz, Kevin Atkinson, Kerry Lang, Marian Zambon, Natalie Cross, Gerald Hornby and Alisa Vickers at Ribbleton Hall High School, Preston

Photo Sales
Lytham St. Annes Festival of Music and Speech, at Lytham St. Annes High School. Eight year old Louisa Brown of Preston Old Road, Freckleton with her sisters Gabriella (left) aged 13 and Olivia (14). PIANO

2. 2025_06_16_09_52_26_867_Nor_000000000B60002F9ED.JPG

Lytham St. Annes Festival of Music and Speech, at Lytham St. Annes High School. Eight year old Louisa Brown of Preston Old Road, Freckleton with her sisters Gabriella (left) aged 13 and Olivia (14). PIANO

Photo Sales
L/R Suzy Atherton(15), Kate Fletcher (15), both attend Broughton High School, Preston, Kim Thorp (15) attends Penwortham Girls School, Preston, and Carly Thorp (17) who attends Runshaw College, Leyland

3. 2025_06_16_09_53_32_219_Nor_000000000B60002DE0F.JPG

L/R Suzy Atherton(15), Kate Fletcher (15), both attend Broughton High School, Preston, Kim Thorp (15) attends Penwortham Girls School, Preston, and Carly Thorp (17) who attends Runshaw College, Leyland

Photo Sales
Leyland St Mary's High School just fail to score a try against St Cuthberts School, St Helen's, in the girls tag section of the Lancashire U14s State Schools Rugby Festival held at Preston Grasshoppers Ground

4. 2025_06_16_09_52_38_693_Nor_000000000B60002E8E5.JPG

Leyland St Mary's High School just fail to score a try against St Cuthberts School, St Helen's, in the girls tag section of the Lancashire U14s State Schools Rugby Festival held at Preston Grasshoppers Ground

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonNostalgiaNewsletterLEP
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice