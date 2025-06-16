They are all from the 1990s, maybe a couple from the very early 00s and revisit Preston high schools - its pupils, staff and life in classrooms. Are you pictured?
1. 2025_06_16_09_51_44_309_Nor_000000000B600032F46.JPG
EDI
Fifteen year old Renata Giaaquitto from Naples, front left, who is shadowing Kira Walsh, front right, with Italian Club members, from left, Patricia Fogg, Sam Rudd, Susanna Furesz, Kevin Atkinson, Kerry Lang, Marian Zambon, Natalie Cross, Gerald Hornby and Alisa Vickers at Ribbleton Hall High School, Preston
2. 2025_06_16_09_52_26_867_Nor_000000000B60002F9ED.JPG
Lytham St. Annes Festival of Music and Speech, at Lytham St. Annes High School. Eight year old Louisa Brown of Preston Old Road, Freckleton with her sisters Gabriella (left) aged 13 and Olivia (14). PIANO
3. 2025_06_16_09_53_32_219_Nor_000000000B60002DE0F.JPG
L/R Suzy Atherton(15), Kate Fletcher (15), both attend Broughton High School, Preston, Kim Thorp (15) attends Penwortham Girls School, Preston, and Carly Thorp (17) who attends Runshaw College, Leyland
4. 2025_06_16_09_52_38_693_Nor_000000000B60002E8E5.JPG
Leyland St Mary's High School just fail to score a try against St Cuthberts School, St Helen's, in the girls tag section of the Lancashire U14s State Schools Rugby Festival held at Preston Grasshoppers Ground