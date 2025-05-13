19 throwback photos from lost nightclub Squires in Preston back to the 90s and 00s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 13th May 2025, 14:44 BST
Updated 13th May 2025, 14:46 BST

These great picture memories show one of Preston’s best loved nightclubs

Squires opened in 1979, was well known as one of Preston's biggest and most popular nightclubs and was multiple award winning.

Do you remember it?

The venue in Market Street eventually became Cameo and Vinyl and closed down in 2016.

ICYMI: 29 incredible retro images to take you back to Preston in the late 1970s

39 incredible scenes of Preston landmarks and buildings through the years from swimming baths to libraries

19 typical pictures of 1970 Preston capturing buildings, people and place you'll remember

Don’t miss our weekly retro newsletter, it’s fun, it’s free, it’s the LEP

Late night revellers at Melanies Magic Wand Adult Clubbing event at Squires Nightclub, Preston.

1. Back to Squires

Late night revellers at Melanies Magic Wand Adult Clubbing event at Squires Nightclub, Preston. | National World

Photo Sales
Party revellers at Melanies Magic Wand teen disco at Squires Nightclub, Preston.

2. Back to Squires

Party revellers at Melanies Magic Wand teen disco at Squires Nightclub, Preston. | National World

Photo Sales
Clubbing event at Squires Nightclub, Preston are from left, PNE Players, David Lucas and Paul McKenna, Burnley player Lee Briscoe and collecter Paul Evans who was dressed as Bart Simpson for the night

3. Back to Squires

Clubbing event at Squires Nightclub, Preston are from left, PNE Players, David Lucas and Paul McKenna, Burnley player Lee Briscoe and collecter Paul Evans who was dressed as Bart Simpson for the night | National World

Photo Sales
On the dancefloor at Squires

4. Squires Nightclub

On the dancefloor at Squires | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonSquiresNightclubsPeople
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice