19 of the best pictures of Preston gigs in the 2000s, including Tinie Tempah at 53 Degrees and the Guild Hall

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 24th Dec 2024, 10:00 GMT

Is there anything quite like seeing your favourite band perform live?

Take a look at our best archive pics of retro revellers enjoying themselves at vauious Preston music venues back in the 2000s. Can you spot any faces you recognise?

21 incredible old school retro pictures of 1990s Preston teachers at local primary and secondary schools

31 incredible retro pictures of long lost derelict, abandoned, and demolished buildings in Preston down the years

Old school Christmas shopping: 31 retro pictures of long lost Preston high street shops from down the years

1. A small handful of the audience captured at the Tinie Tempah gig at 53 Degrees, Preston

2. A sea of faces as Tinie Tempah performs at 53 Degrees, Preston

3. A very sweaty crowd watching Pete Doherty and Babyshambles in concert at The Mill, Preston

4. Big group shot of audience members at the Tinie Tempah gig at 53 Degrees, Preston

