News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Old school Christmas shopping: 31 retro pictures of long lost Preston high street shops from down the years

We all know how the high street has changed over the years...
By Jack Marshall
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 11:49 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 10:20 GMT

So why not take a look through some of our best archive pictures of classic Preston shops from back in the day. Peruse the shelves on some long-lost family favourites and take a trip down memory lane to see what establishments still doing business to this day used to look like.

Also, be sure not to miss…

17 retro pictures of Preston party people at club nights at the beloved Tokyo Jo's back in the day

27 retro pictures of the roughest pubs and clubs in Preston through the years as decided by readers

Retro: 23 pictures to take you back to Preston back in 1990, from schools and panto to Preston North End

Timothy Whites & Taylors Dispensing Chemists was a pharmacy company that had a branch in Preston. In 1968 it was taken over by Boots Pure Drug Company. As a result of this takeover, Boots rebranded and absorbed the pharmaceutical side of things, leaving Timothy Whites selling only housewares. The name Timothy Whites eventually disappeared from the high streets in 1985

1. Old Preston Shops

Timothy Whites & Taylors Dispensing Chemists was a pharmacy company that had a branch in Preston. In 1968 it was taken over by Boots Pure Drug Company. As a result of this takeover, Boots rebranded and absorbed the pharmaceutical side of things, leaving Timothy Whites selling only housewares. The name Timothy Whites eventually disappeared from the high streets in 1985 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Anyone who was a child in the 80s should recognise this shop. Pictured here in 1985, The Wonderful Wizard for Toys was on Fishergate. It was formally called Games Corner

2. Old Preston Shops

Anyone who was a child in the 80s should recognise this shop. Pictured here in 1985, The Wonderful Wizard for Toys was on Fishergate. It was formally called Games Corner Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Another view of Fine Fare in 1983. The shop was in a prime location in St John's Shopping Centre, sandwiched between Preston market and the bus station

3. Old Preston Shops

Another view of Fine Fare in 1983. The shop was in a prime location in St John's Shopping Centre, sandwiched between Preston market and the bus station Photo: Marilyn Quilty

Photo Sales
Located in the old Preston Steam Laundry on Blackpool Road was this shop - Land of Nod

4. Old Preston Shops

Located in the old Preston Steam Laundry on Blackpool Road was this shop - Land of Nod Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonPreston North End