19 memorable retro pictures of fast food takeaways in Preston loved in the 90s and 00s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 16th Dec 2024, 11:20 BST

These photos will bring back memories of Preston’s fast food takeaways.

These photos will bring back memories of Preston’s fast food takeaways in the 90s and 00s

Our eating habits were changing and fast food style eateries began to take over. Some of these go back a bit - is your old favourite mentioned?

ICYMI: 24 nostalgic scenes which take you back to Preston's heartland through the decades

17 amazing retro pics of Preston North End's Deepdale stadium back in the 1980s

36 marvellous rarely-seen retro pics to take you back to Preston in 1986 and 1988

For a personalised LEP retro newsletter in your inbox each week sign up for our free newsletter

Bamboo, Preston's oldest Chinese Takeaway

1. Takeaways of the 90s and 00s

Bamboo, Preston's oldest Chinese Takeaway | National World

Photo Sales
Curry Palace, Grimshaw Street, Preston

2. Takeaways of the 90s and 00s

Curry Palace, Grimshaw Street, Preston | National World

Photo Sales
The Popadom Palace, Friargate, Preston

3. Takeaways of the 90s and 00s

The Popadom Palace, Friargate, Preston | National World

Photo Sales
The "Far East" Chinese Takeaway, Preston Old Rd Blackpool.

4. Takeaways of the 90s and 00s

The "Far East" Chinese Takeaway, Preston Old Rd Blackpool. | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonMemoriesDeepdaleNewsletterLEP
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice