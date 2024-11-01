19 long lost pictures of Haslam Park dubbed Preston's very own 'Heaven'

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 1st Nov 2024, 10:45 BST

In 1908 Miss Mary Haslam gave 46 hectares of land to Preston Corporation to be used in memory of her father.

She wrote in her will a ‘restrictive covenant’ saying the land should be used as a public park or recreation ground and for no other purpose. Her wish has been respected by successive Preston councils. The park and surrounding areas were dubbed as ‘heaven’ and ‘paradise’, and with facilities including a bowling green, swimming pool and aviary, it was a good description. What are your memories of Ashton’s Haslam Park?

Looking north across the empty pool area of the baths at Haslam Park, after the pool was closed in 1988. Image kindly provided by Paul Swarbrick and Gillian Lawson of Preston Historical Society

1. Haslam Park Memories

Three-year-old Mandy Nelson of Cedar Avenue, Ashton, pictured with two budgies at the aviary in Haslam Park. She was a regular visitor to see and feed the birds when this image was taken in 1983. Picture: Marilyn Quilter

2. Haslam Park Memories

The east end of the swimming pool looking towards the communal shower area. The baths on Haslam Park were closed in 1988. Picture kindly provided by Paul Swarbrick and Gillian Lawson of Preston Historical Society Photo: Paul Swarbrick and Gillian Lawson

3. Haslam Park Memories

The famed double avenue of lime trees on Haslam Park in Ashton, Preston

4. Haslam Park Memories

