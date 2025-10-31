Squires opened in 1979, was well known as one of Preston's biggest and most popular nightclubs and was multiple award winning.
The venue in Market Street eventually became Cameo and Vinyl and closed down in 2016.
1. Back to Squires
Staff of Sherburn School helped with the stalls during melanies Magic Wand Appeal Kids Party at Squires Nightclub, Preston, then went round the local pubs collecting and then returned to the nightclub to dance the night away, all dressed as gnomes | National World
2. Back to Squires
Late night revellers at Melanies Magic Wand Adult Clubbing event at Squires Nightclub, Preston. | National World
3. Back to Squires
Party revellers at Melanies Magic Wand teen disco at Squires Nightclub, Preston. | National World
4. Back to Squires
Clubbing event at Squires Nightclub, Preston are from left, PNE Players, David Lucas and Paul McKenna, Burnley player Lee Briscoe and collecter Paul Evans who was dressed as Bart Simpson for the night | National World