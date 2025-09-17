17 unearthed Sunday League team photos of grassroots Preston players that are sure to bring back memories

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 17th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

These brilliant pictures celebrate grass roots football and the Sunday League.

The football teams you probably played with or against are all from the 1990s. Teams from across the Preston area are featured.

New Meadow St LC FC, winners of the Presidents Cup Final in the Lancashire Evening Post Sunday Football League

1. Sunday League memories

New Meadow St LC FC, winners of the Presidents Cup Final in the Lancashire Evening Post Sunday Football League | National World

Sunday league football. Whaley Thorns v St Leger. Whaley Thorns team pic front from left Danny Pressman, Jonathan Storey, Tom Harvey, Ross Cattley, Shaun Mills, James Mainwaring, Ben Smith, Chirs Woods. Back from left Keith Mills, Danny Childs, James Hind, Mark Clark, Rob Preston, Adam Pond, Scott Connell, Thomas Atherton, James Duckmanton and Buster the mascot

2. Sunday League memories

Sunday league football. Whaley Thorns v St Leger. Whaley Thorns team pic front from left Danny Pressman, Jonathan Storey, Tom Harvey, Ross Cattley, Shaun Mills, James Mainwaring, Ben Smith, Chirs Woods. Back from left Keith Mills, Danny Childs, James Hind, Mark Clark, Rob Preston, Adam Pond, Scott Connell, Thomas Atherton, James Duckmanton and Buster the mascot | National World

LEP Sunday League Presidents Cup Final. Gregson Lane

3. Sunday league memories

LEP Sunday League Presidents Cup Final. Gregson Lane | National World

Sunday League Football, Greendale Oak v Blacksmiths. Greendale Oak team picture Front from left Alex Johnson, Andrew Whitfield, Darryl Bell, Tom Black, Michael Birch, Ben Smith, James Mainwaring. Back from left Craig Edwards (Chief scout), John Holmes, Scott Connell, Martin Williams, Andrew Wesley, Chris Isherwood, Colin Rutter, Rob Preston, Michael Hunt, Barry Campbell.

4. Sunday League memories

Sunday League Football, Greendale Oak v Blacksmiths. Greendale Oak team picture Front from left Alex Johnson, Andrew Whitfield, Darryl Bell, Tom Black, Michael Birch, Ben Smith, James Mainwaring. Back from left Craig Edwards (Chief scout), John Holmes, Scott Connell, Martin Williams, Andrew Wesley, Chris Isherwood, Colin Rutter, Rob Preston, Michael Hunt, Barry Campbell. | Natonal World

