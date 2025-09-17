The football teams you probably played with or against are all from the 1990s. Teams from across the Preston area are featured.
1. Sunday League memories
New Meadow St LC FC, winners of the Presidents Cup Final in the Lancashire Evening Post Sunday Football League | National World
2. Sunday League memories
Sunday league football. Whaley Thorns v St Leger. Whaley Thorns team pic front from left Danny Pressman, Jonathan Storey, Tom Harvey, Ross Cattley, Shaun Mills, James Mainwaring, Ben Smith, Chirs Woods. Back from left Keith Mills, Danny Childs, James Hind, Mark Clark, Rob Preston, Adam Pond, Scott Connell, Thomas Atherton, James Duckmanton and Buster the mascot | National World
3. Sunday league memories
LEP Sunday League Presidents Cup Final.
Gregson Lane | National World
4. Sunday League memories
Sunday League Football, Greendale Oak v Blacksmiths. Greendale Oak team picture Front from left Alex Johnson, Andrew Whitfield, Darryl Bell, Tom Black, Michael Birch, Ben Smith, James Mainwaring.
Back from left Craig Edwards (Chief scout), John Holmes, Scott Connell, Martin Williams, Andrew Wesley, Chris Isherwood, Colin Rutter, Rob Preston, Michael Hunt, Barry Campbell. | Natonal World