16 extraordinary pictures which go behind the bars of Preston Prison - some more than 100 years ago

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 30th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST

Originally opened in 1790, Preston Prison has housed its fair share of inmates over the years.

Now home to some 650 prisoners, the site has experiences no small amount of tumult over the years as well, having been closed from 1931 to 1939 before being used by the military from 1939 to 1948.

It was converted for civilian use before being re-roled as a Category B prison for local adult males in 1990. Take a look at a few pictures from behind bars over the years...

ICYMI: 51 evocative historic pictures of Preston which take you back to 1972

36 marvellous rarely-seen retro pics to take you back to Preston in 1986 and 1988

31 nostalgic pictures of long lost Preston high street shops through the years

For a personalised LEP retro newsletter in your inbox each week sign up for our free newsletter

Inside Preston Prison in 1938. Image courtesy of Lancashire County Council's Community Heritage Team.

1. Preston Prison

Inside Preston Prison in 1938. Image courtesy of Lancashire County Council's Community Heritage Team. Photo: Lancashire County Council's Community Heritage Team

Photo Sales
Inside Preston Prison in 1938. Image courtesy of Lancashire County Council's Community Heritage Team.

2. Preston Prison

Inside Preston Prison in 1938. Image courtesy of Lancashire County Council's Community Heritage Team. Photo: Lancashire County Council's Community Heritage Team

Photo Sales
Preston Prison January 11th 1985.

3. Preston Prison

Preston Prison January 11th 1985. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
H.M. Prison, Preston c.1935

4. Preston Prison

H.M. Prison, Preston c.1935 Photo: Other

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BarsPrestonNewsletterLEP
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice