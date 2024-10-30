15 terrifyingly brilliant Halloween photos in Preston throw back to the 90s and 00s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 30th Oct 2024, 11:59 BST

These fabulous spooky pictures remember Halloween in times gone by.

They are 20 to 30 years old and remember farms turned into Halloween spectaculars, kids apple bobbing and the best fancy dress of the day. You might be pictured...

Eight year old Jack Eastham, from Fulwood, Preston

1. Hellishly Halloween in the past

Eight year old Jack Eastham, from Fulwood, Preston | National World

The witching hour, Katie Skarratts, 8, from Ormskirk gets ready for the WWT Martin Mere Halloween party

2. Hellishly Halloween in the past

The witching hour, Katie Skarratts, 8, from Ormskirk gets ready for the WWT Martin Mere Halloween party | National World

Night crawlers...Matthew Atherton, 8, and Simon Warburton, seven, from Longridge, at the Longridge Library Creepie Crawlies reading

3. Hellishly Halloween in the past

Night crawlers...Matthew Atherton, 8, and Simon Warburton, seven, from Longridge, at the Longridge Library Creepie Crawlies reading | National World

Fright night... (from left) Charlotte Baker, Louise Tracey and Simone Bennison gear up for Halloween during a Kindercare Holiday Club event at Legends Nightclub in Deepdale, Preston

4. Hellishly Halloween in the past

Fright night... (from left) Charlotte Baker, Louise Tracey and Simone Bennison gear up for Halloween during a Kindercare Holiday Club event at Legends Nightclub in Deepdale, Preston | National World

