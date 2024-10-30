They are 20 to 30 years old and remember farms turned into Halloween spectaculars, kids apple bobbing and the best fancy dress of the day. You might be pictured...
1. Hellishly Halloween in the past
Eight year old Jack Eastham, from Fulwood, Preston | National World
The witching hour, Katie Skarratts, 8, from Ormskirk gets ready for the WWT Martin Mere Halloween party | National World
Night crawlers...Matthew Atherton, 8, and Simon Warburton, seven, from Longridge, at the Longridge Library Creepie Crawlies reading | National World
Fright night... (from left) Charlotte Baker, Louise Tracey and Simone Bennison gear up for Halloween during a Kindercare Holiday Club event at Legends Nightclub in Deepdale, Preston | National World