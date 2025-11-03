Early 1950s retro Preston

14 timeless photos of Bonfire Night in Lancashire down the decades, filled with warmth and childhood wonder

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 10:59 GMT

Bonfire Night in Preston has long been a cherished tradition

From family gatherings around blazing fires to dazzling firework displays across parks, generations have celebrated together. These pictures focus on the late 1990s and early 200s. Are you pictured?

Visitors to the firework display at Preston Grasshoppers enjoy some warmth from the bonfire

1. Bonfire Night memories

Visitors to the firework display at Preston Grasshoppers enjoy some warmth from the bonfire | National World

5 year old twins Oliver and Lewis Jones of Fulwood enjoy a fairground ride during the firework display at Preston Grasshoppers

2. Bonfire Night memories

5 year old twins Oliver and Lewis Jones of Fulwood enjoy a fairground ride during the firework display at Preston Grasshoppers | National World

Firefighters from Preston Fire Station look throgh the leaflet on bonfire night, from left, Leo Loughrey, Chris Molloy and John Holmes

3. Bonfire Night memories

Firefighters from Preston Fire Station look throgh the leaflet on bonfire night, from left, Leo Loughrey, Chris Molloy and John Holmes | National World

Jenny and Nicholas Lamb from Morecambe proudly show off their guy which scooped first prize at Heysham bonfire night

4. Bonfire Night memories

Jenny and Nicholas Lamb from Morecambe proudly show off their guy which scooped first prize at Heysham bonfire night | National World

