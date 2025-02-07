14 retro pics of Preston libraries in pre BookTok days, including the grand Harris Library

As the saying goes, knowledge is power.

What’s more, Preston has had some truly fantastic places at which to accrue knowledge over the years, from the iconic Harris Library to countless other regional branches and educational establishments. So, just as you would with a good book, sit back and take a look at a new historic pictures of Prestonian libraries from over the decades...

Annual Book Exhibition. Harris Library, Preston c.1956

1. Preston Libraries

Annual Book Exhibition. Harris Library, Preston c.1956 Photo: PDA

A group of young dancers stole the show at an ethnic cultural day. Youngsters from the Hindu and Gujurati centre in South Meadow Lane, Preston, performed three ancient Indian dances at the town's Harris Library. It was part of a special day of events including story-telling in Urdu and Gujurat, a display of books and traditional dress, and an ethnic music recital

2. Preston Libraries

A group of young dancers stole the show at an ethnic cultural day. Youngsters from the Hindu and Gujurati centre in South Meadow Lane, Preston, performed three ancient Indian dances at the town's Harris Library. It was part of a special day of events including story-telling in Urdu and Gujurat, a display of books and traditional dress, and an ethnic music recital Photo: RETRO

The Ribbleton Branch Library, Preston on opening Day, March 29th 1954

3. Preston Libraries

The Ribbleton Branch Library, Preston on opening Day, March 29th 1954 Photo: PDA

Six talented youngsters got their just rewards for their efforts in a writing competition organised by Preston district library staff as part of Youth Week. The young writers pictured at the Harris Library, from left: Caroline Duxbury, 12; Amanda Beard, 13; Gayle Lavelle, 14; Emma Lane, 15; Ian Almond, 16 and Michael Culshaw, 12

4. Preston Libraries

Six talented youngsters got their just rewards for their efforts in a writing competition organised by Preston district library staff as part of Youth Week. The young writers pictured at the Harris Library, from left: Caroline Duxbury, 12; Amanda Beard, 13; Gayle Lavelle, 14; Emma Lane, 15; Ian Almond, 16 and Michael Culshaw, 12 Photo: RETRO

