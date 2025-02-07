What’s more, Preston has had some truly fantastic places at which to accrue knowledge over the years, from the iconic Harris Library to countless other regional branches and educational establishments. So, just as you would with a good book, sit back and take a look at a new historic pictures of Prestonian libraries from over the decades...
Annual Book Exhibition. Harris Library, Preston c.1956 Photo: PDA
A group of young dancers stole the show at an ethnic cultural day. Youngsters from the Hindu and Gujurati centre in South Meadow Lane, Preston, performed three ancient Indian dances at the town's Harris Library. It was part of a special day of events including story-telling in Urdu and Gujurat, a display of books and traditional dress, and an ethnic music recital Photo: RETRO
The Ribbleton Branch Library, Preston on opening Day, March 29th 1954 Photo: PDA
Six talented youngsters got their just rewards for their efforts in a writing competition organised by Preston district library staff as part of Youth Week. The young writers pictured at the Harris Library, from left: Caroline Duxbury, 12; Amanda Beard, 13; Gayle Lavelle, 14; Emma Lane, 15; Ian Almond, 16 and Michael Culshaw, 12 Photo: RETRO