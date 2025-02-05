17 nostalgic pictures of February in the past from Preston snowfall to shops and people

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 5th Feb 2025, 12:37 BST

These great photos reflect life and happenings in Preston in the month of February in bygone times

From snowfall and street scenes to Leap Year birthdays, these are a fascinating glimpse into Februarys past

ICYMI: 61 incredible retro photos of Blackpool high schools in the 1990s including Palatine, Collegiate and Highfield

13 nostalgic pictures of February in the past from Blackpool storms to its shops

25 of the best Blackpool pubs you may remember from the 1990s

Fancy a warm hit of nostalgia? Sign up to our Blackpool Gazette retro newsletter email

Little John Inn, Atkinson - February 1957

1. February past

Little John Inn, Atkinson - February 1957 | Harris Museum

Photo Sales
Youngsters from St Pius X Preparatory School kept the audience on their toes when they took to the stage at the Guild Hall in Preston.

2. February past

Youngsters from St Pius X Preparatory School kept the audience on their toes when they took to the stage at the Guild Hall in Preston. | National World

Photo Sales
Snow, February 16 1994

3. February past

Snow, February 16 1994 | National World

Photo Sales
1986 PNE V Swindon 22nd February Preston launch an attack

4. February past

1986 PNE V Swindon 22nd February Preston launch an attack | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonSnowfallNostalgiaPeopleHighfield
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice