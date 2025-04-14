13 Easter egg rolling pictures at Preston Avenham park in decades past

These fantastic photos recall Easter egg rolling at Avenham Park - a tradition that goes back decades.

Egg rolling, which began in 1867, involved rolling decorated eggs down grassy hills known as pace-eggs which were originally a Lancashire custom.

Pace-eggs were traditionally decorated by wrapping the eggs in onion skins and boiling them to give the shells a golden mottled effect.

Children would then roll their pace-eggs down the hills and see who could get theirs the furthest without it breaking.

These days it’s mainly the chocolate ones and the tradition is still going strong.

Winner of the decorated egg competition at the Easter egg rolling at Avenham Park, Preston, was six year old Katy Shaw of Deepdale, Preston with this entry, 1997

Winner of the decorated egg competition at the Easter egg rolling at Avenham Park, Preston, was six year old Katy Shaw of Deepdale, Preston with this entry, 1997 | National World

Excited egg rollers, from left, Jonathan Topping, eight, Rebecca Mason, eight, Oliver Topping, seven, and Hannah Mason, 13, at the Easter Monday event at Avenham Park in Preston

Excited egg rollers, from left, Jonathan Topping, eight, Rebecca Mason, eight, Oliver Topping, seven, and Hannah Mason, 13, at the Easter Monday event at Avenham Park in Preston | National World

7 year old Gemma Pilkington of Preston gets in some Easter Egg rolling practice at Avenham Park on Saturday

7 year old Gemma Pilkington of Preston gets in some Easter Egg rolling practice at Avenham Park on Saturday | National World

Two year old Natasha Koziarski from Penwortham near Preston who entered the Lancashire Evening Post Easter Bonnet competition at the egg rolling event on Avenham Park.

Two year old Natasha Koziarski from Penwortham near Preston who entered the Lancashire Evening Post Easter Bonnet competition at the egg rolling event on Avenham Park. | National World

