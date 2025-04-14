13 Easter egg rolling pictures at Preston Avenham park in decades past

Egg rolling, which began in 1867, involved rolling decorated eggs down grassy hills known as pace-eggs which were originally a Lancashire custom.

Pace-eggs were traditionally decorated by wrapping the eggs in onion skins and boiling them to give the shells a golden mottled effect.

Children would then roll their pace-eggs down the hills and see who could get theirs the furthest without it breaking.

These days it’s mainly the chocolate ones and the tradition is still going strong.

1 . Retro egg rolling Winner of the decorated egg competition at the Easter egg rolling at Avenham Park, Preston, was six year old Katy Shaw of Deepdale, Preston with this entry, 1997 | National World Photo Sales

2 . Retro egg rolling Excited egg rollers, from left, Jonathan Topping, eight, Rebecca Mason, eight, Oliver Topping, seven, and Hannah Mason, 13, at the Easter Monday event at Avenham Park in Preston | National World Photo Sales

3 . Retro egg rolling 7 year old Gemma Pilkington of Preston gets in some Easter Egg rolling practice at Avenham Park on Saturday | National World Photo Sales

4 . Retro egg rolling Two year old Natasha Koziarski from Penwortham near Preston who entered the Lancashire Evening Post Easter Bonnet competition at the egg rolling event on Avenham Park. | National World Photo Sales