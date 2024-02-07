Tickets still available for a silent disco at Lancashire's beautiful cathedral

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A silent disco company, which has featured on the BBC, is bringing its event to Blackburn Cathedral and tickets are still available.

Silent Discos in Incredible Places have held discos all over the country as well as some locations across Europe and this week they are coming to the ornate Blackburn Cathedral.

The Dean of Blackburn, Peter Howell-Jones said: “We had our first silent disco last year where around 950 people came and it was a great atmosphere so we thought because it was so good we’ll continue to put it on.

“It is part of who we are and our four pillars that run through the cathedral is that we try to be authentic, enterprising, welcoming and effective so when we say we will deliver something we’ll deliver it well.”

After being featured on BBC’s Sunday Morning Live, the events put on by the company have gained a lot of attention and popularity.

With congregations getting smaller and running costs getting higher, many cathedrals in the UK are attempting to find new ways to to raise funds including Blackburn Cathedral.

Peter said: “Obviously there is an aspect which is commercial as we are self-funded but there is nothing contrary to our beliefs and you are allowed to have a good time!

“There is a real diverse group of people who come to the event and we are always looking for fun and engaging things to put on at the cathedral and this is just that.

Headphones will be available to attendees and they will be able to choose from music from three decades - the 80s, 90s, and 00s ensuring there's something for everyone's taste.

There promises to be a beat to suit your style including pop, rock, or dance, and the breath-taking backdrop of the Cathedral adds a touch of magic to this experience.

The Silent Disco event takes place Friday Feb 9 and is over 18s only, with the licenced bar open from 7.30pm and disco starting at 8pm.