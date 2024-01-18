There have been some truly historic classic TV shows on British television down the decades.

And so, with that in mind, we asked our readers what is the one TV show they would bring back if they had the power to do so. Responses were mixed to say the least, with suggestions ranging from The Good Life to hospital favourite Holby City, with around 50 different answers provided.

Holby City very much seemed to be the most popular. The show was a stalwart of British television premiering in 1999, but was discontinued in March 2022, with fans dismayed at the decision and some pundits branding the call a huge mistake, stating that storylines in Holby City had saved peoples lives.

Readers also suggested Steph's Packed Lunch with Steph McGovern, a lunchtime chat show with a range of guests and that provided insight into many subjects. Having become favourite amongst many during the Covid lockdowns of 2020 and 2021, the show was some much-needed entertainment during tough periods before it was axed in December 2023, with Channel 4 citing low viewing figures.

Other suggestions included The Bill, the long running police drama series that started all the way back in 1983 and ran for nearly 27 years, and 3-2-1, the British game show made in Yorkshire in the 1970s. Also noted were Band of Gold, a TV crime drama about Bradford’s red light district; Worzel Gummidge, the iconic scarecrow whose show came to screens in 1978; Top Gear; Love Thy Neighbour; Rich Man, Poor Man; and Wentworth Prison.

It's fair to say that many people feel very nostalgic when it comes to television - in the age of streaming, many people yearn for long-running TV shows that they can immerse themselves in. Have we missed any of your old favourites?