Dine in on Valentine’s Day with Morrisons £15 meal deal 2022 - here’s what’s on offer, and how to buy online
A romantic dinner for two at home? It’s made easy thanks to Morrison’s popular Meal Deal for Valentine’s Day - here’s the 2022 offering
Morrisons The Best Dine in For Two Meal Deal 2022
The annual offer comes around every February, giving every couple a chance to enjoy restaurant quality food from the comfort of their own home for £7.50 a head.
The deal offers couples starters, mains, two sides, desserts and a bottle of wine or non-alcoholic drink, for just £15 - potentially saving themselves more than 50%.
Diners can save up to £18.50 when buying the offer, compared to buying the most expensive items separately.
Andrew Nunns, Senior Buying Manager at Morrisons said; “Our Valentine’s Dine in Deal is always hotly anticipated by customers and this year our chefs have been working tirelessly to bring them new and delicious options.”
Of course, you don’t have to be in a romantic relationship to take advantage of this delicious deal, you could also treat a family member or friend come February 14.
Don’t forget that this year, Valentine’s Day falls on a Monday so letting Morrisons do all the hard work in preparing a tasty meal would be ideal so then you can relax and properly enjoy your evening. All you have to do then is put the various elements in the oven or on the hob and open your bottle of drink while you wait for it to cook.
Morrisons The BestDine in for Two Valentine’s Meal Deal is available to buy online now and in-store from Wednesday 9 February to Monday 14 February.
If you order online, your meal will be delivered between between Friday 11 February and Monday 14 February.
What is available as part of this year’s Morrisons Valentine’s Day dine in for two?
This is the full menu for this year’s The Best Dine in For Two Meal Deal.
Starters
- The Best Roasted Mushroom Pate (vegan and new for 2022)
- The Best Garlic & Cream Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms, 2 pack
- The Best Camembert Tear and Share Bread
- The Best Scottish Cooked Mussels Chianti & Iberico Chorizo Sauce
- The Best Scallop and King Prawn Thermidors
Mains
- The Best Beef-less Wellington (vegan and new for 2022)
- The Best Lasagne
- The Best Beef Wellington (new for 2022)
- The Best 21 Day Matured Sirloin Steaks with Peppercorn Butter (new for 2022)
- The Best Slow Cooked Coq Au Vin (new for 2022)
- The Best Pork Fillet Wrapped in Prosciutto (new for 2022)
- The Best Rolled Sole with Duo of Smoked Haddock Salmon with Barbers Mature Cheddar & Prosecco Sauce
Sides
- The Best Chunky Chips (vegan)
- The Best Cauliflower Cheese
- The Best Carrots & Kale in Orange Dressing (vegan)
- The Best Dauphinoise Potatoes
- The Best Green Vegetable Medley
- The Best Garlic Ciabatta Sticks, 4 pack
- The Best New Potatoes
Desserts
- The Best Vanilla Cheesecake Wedges, 2 pack (new for 2022)
- The Best Raspberry & White Chocolate Profiteroles
- The Best Belgian Chocolate Brownie Puddings (vegan and new for 2022)
- The Best Creme Brulee, 2 pack
- The Best Pink Gin Jelly Shots, 2 pack (vegan and new for 2022)
- The Best Macarons, 6 pack
- The Best Chilean Merlot, 75cl (award winning and vegan)
- The Best South African Sauvignon Blanc, 75cl (award winning and vegan)
- The Best Prosecco DOC, 75cl (award winning and vegan)
- The Best Prosecco DOC Rose, 75cl (award winning)
- The Best Trentino Pinot Grigio, 75cl (award-winning)
- The Best Marques De Los Rios Rioja Crianza, 75cl (award-winning)
- The Best Pinot Grigio Rose, 75cl (award winning and vegan)
- The Best Sicilian Lemonade, 750ml
- The Best Raspberry Lemonade, 750ml
- The Best Pomegranate & Pear, 750ml
- The Best Lemon & Mint, 750ml
- The Best Ginger Beer, 750ml
What else can I buy for Valentine’s Day?
Morrisons aren’t the only supermarket offering people a luxury dining experience from home. There’s also the two dine in deal from Marks and Spencer.
