The Backlot Cinema & Diner is thrilled to announce it will be opening its doors on 22nd March 2024. Located in Houndshill Shopping Centre’s new extension, the cinema & diner will bring the very best entertainment to the heart of the Blackpool community.

IMAX screen with Laser

The cinematic wonderland will feature Blackpool’s only IMAX screen and one of the largest in the North West. The screen, measuring 10.85m high and 19.87m wide, will be equipped with the company’s most advanced theatrical experience, IMAX with Laser. Immersive by design, IMAX with Laser has been developed from the ground-up to deliver crystal clear, lifelike images and precision audio for a moviegoing experience unlike anything else. Tickets are on sale now to experience Denis Villeneuve’s much-anticipated sequel, Dune: Part Two from 22nd March in the cinema’s premier IMAX screen.

Latest Hollywood blockbusters

At The Backlot you will be able to experience the latest Hollywood releases, arthouse titles, event cinema and past big screen favourites. The Easter holidays will be a cinematic feast, featuring upcoming big screen hits such as Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, Kung Fu Panda 4 and special 60th anniversary screening of Mary Poppins.

Entertainment and events

The Backlot has been designed to create a unique arts and entertainment hub for both the local community and Blackpool visitors. It will be the new place in town to host events, from corporate conferences and birthday parties to comedy nights, live gaming tournaments and local community meet ups. Whatever the occasion, The Backlot will offer something beyond your wildest expectations!

Unique American diner

Complementing the big screen, The Backlot’s 100-seater diner will serve fresh burgers, hotdogs and wings, along with a delicious range of desserts, including American style pancakes, indulgent sundaes and thick milkshakes.

The Backlot’s business manager, Fabio Vidotti says: ‘We are extremely excited to be able to announce the opening of our new cinema and diner - mark your calendars for Friday 22nd March! We

have been busy working on building a fantastic cinematic wonderland and we can’t wait to welcome the Blackpool community to see what we’ve created. The Backlot will bring an unrivalled experience to the town, from the delicious diner, to the big screen cinema, the exceptional event calendar and the five-star service that will be part of every visit.”

Councillor Mark Smith, Blackpool Council’s Cabinet Member for Levelling Up – Place, said: “We’re delighted to see this ambitious project come to life. Welcoming IMAX and The Backlot Cinema & Diner to Blackpool will be a major draw for residents and visitors to the town centre, with the new multi-media cinema complex providing a brand new state-of-the-art cinematic experience for all ages.

“For the town centre to prosper we must continue to provide new reasons to attract residents and visitors, whilst extending visit time into the evening - creating entertainment and leisure choices the whole family can enjoy.

“A destination for premium entertainment and events is a key part of a much wider plan to regenerate Blackpool town centre, with aims to boost the economy, create more local jobs and provide more things to see and do for locals and visitors alike.”

Pre-opening tickets and membership offers

The Backlot is currently offering an exclusive pre-opening membership offer. Become an A-List member today to get your name on one of the seats in the IMAX screen, access to a special pre-opening tour and screening, 10 free cinema tickets for the year, £5 film tickets on Mondays, 20% off film tickets on Sundays to Thursdays, a free popcorn every Wednesday, 10% off cinema snacks and so much more! (Terms and conditions apply. See thebacklotblackpool.co.uk/membership for more details).