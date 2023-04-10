Taylor Swift and long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn are rumoured to have broken up after six years together. Since rumours of the split have emerged, fans have begun speculating on the break up, claiming the Anti-Hero singer may have hinted at the split after she changed one of the songs on her Eras Tour set list.

The 12-time Grammy Award winner swapped ‘Invisible String’, a song which appears to be about how fate brought her and Alwyn together, for emotional tune ‘The 1’ on March 31. The change has led fans, known online as ‘Swifties’, to assume she changed the setlist to reflect what was going on in her personal life.

Lyrics in ‘The 1’ include “If my wishes came true, it would’ve been you”, “It would’ve been fun, if you would’ve been the one” and “You know the greatest loves of all time are over now”.

One fan said of the setlist change on Twitter: “Guys, what if she changed ‘Invisible String’ to ‘The 1’ because of the break up…” Another added: “Well, now we know why ‘Invisible String’ was replaced with ‘The 1’.”

News broke of the rumoured split on Sunday (April 9), with a source telling Entertainment Tonight : “It was not dramatic. The relationship had just run its course. It’s why [Alwyn] hasn’t been spotted at any shows."

Swift began her highly anticipated Eras Tour on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona, with Alwyn yet to be seen at one of the performances. The British actor was a source of inspiration for the ‘Lover’ singer and he even penned a number of songs with the chart-topping pop star under the alias of ‘William Bowery’.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been dating since 2016 (Pic:Getty)

The pair have strived to keep their relationship private throughout its six-year course, with Swift singing in new Midnights song ‘Paris’: “Privacy sign on the door and on my page and on the whole world. Romance is not dead if you keep it just yours.”Alwyn also spoke out about their private relationship in a Vogue magazine interview in 2018. The Conversations With Friends actor said: "I’m aware people want to know about that side of things. I think we have been successfully very private, and that has now sunk in for people."