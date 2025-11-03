11-bed supported housing complex planned for this part of Preston

A specialist housing development to support people with learning and physical disabilities could be built in a Preston suburb.

Plans have been unveiled to create an 11-bed apartment complex on land close to St. Margaret’s Church in Ingol.

The scheme, off Tag Lane, has been designed to provide future residents with the help they need to live independently – including assistance with daily tasks like shopping, meal planning and laundry.

However, round-the-clock support would not be on offer, with no permanent staff presence – meaning occupants would have to be able to manage on their own for significant periods.

The entrance to the proposed supported housing apartment block off St. Margarets Close in Ingol | Google

According to a blueprint for the project submitted to Preston City Council for consideration, each apartment would come with its own living, kitchen, bathroom and bedroom space and would have “a clear and functional layout”.

The document adds that the development would provide “much needed specialist supported housing” and “represents a positive opportunity to deliver…[accommodation] that supports independence and community integration”.

If given the go-ahead, the property will be managed by Progress Housing, with support services commissioned by Lancashire County Council’s learning disability, autism and mental health and physical disabilities teams.

The building would be two-and-a-half stories tall in order to remain in keeping with the surrounding residential area.

A 13-space car park would be provided, with the site accessed off St. Margarets Close, via the church’s car park, which would lose three of its current 34 bays.

