Sunderland were beaten at home 2-1 by Swansea City

Preston North End fans could not have asked for a better day as the rest of the promotion pack took centre stage.

Just 24 hours from their 3-0 win over Coventry City, the Lilywhites took a back seat as their Championship rivals aimed to follow suit. However, only Ipswich Town - a team beyond Preston’s reach - emerged victorious as the second tier conjured up several shock results.

Out of nowhere, Ryan Lowe’s men are aiming for the Premier League after a run of four wins from five games. Here is a round-up of how Preston’s promotion rivals fared this afternoon.

Southampton 1-2 Millwall

In perhaps the biggest shock of the weekend, Neil Harris earned a debut win from the dugout to lift Millwall clear from safety. The Lions were in the bottom three heading into the St Mary’s clash but goals from Japhet Tanganga and Zian Flemming earned an unlikely win. Southampton are now five points adrift from the automatic promotion places.

Blackburn 1-1 Norwich

Norwich moved above Preston - but only on goal difference. The Canaries took the lead through Marcelino Nunez but Dominic Hyam equalised in the second half. Like Preston, Norwich are hoping to spoil the promotion party.

Hull 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

Two sides sitting inside the play-off places ahead of today’s play - a fact that remains. But a draw is probably the best-case scenario for Preston, who are now three points behind Hull and four behind West Brom.

Ipswich 3-1 Birmingham

The only side vying for promotion to win this afternoon. Ipswich are unlikely to be caught by Preston but got their automatic bid back up and running with a win against a managerless Birmingham, with Tony Mowbray sidelined due to medical reasons.

Sunderland 1-2 Swansea