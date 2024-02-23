Ryan Lowe, Manager of Preston North End

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe was proud of his players after Friday night's 3-0 win at Coventry City - but called for level heads in camp.

The Lilywhites scored after 55 seconds, through Emil Riis. And the Dane then provided the assist for strike partner Will Keane, who doubled Preston's lead on 20 minutes. Things got even better six minutes before the break, as Bobby Thomas turned the ball into his own net from Riis' cross. In the end, North End saw the points home comfortably and moved up to seventh in the table.

"I thought it was a top performance," said Lowe. "We were on the front foot from minute one, with a set-play goal we worked on. I couldn't have asked for more, really. Coventry are a good team and they had a go, to be fair. We were just better, all round. I thought the lads were fantastic in everything they did. We were on the front foot, all over the park, keeping the ball nice and simple - tiring them out a little bit. We passed through the third, got our attacking players on the front foot, ran forward and passed forward.

"It was excellent. I am over the moon for the boys, but it is just another win. It's another one which takes us closer to the points tally we set yesterday. The aggression of the boys was different class and the counter pressing at the top end of the pitch. I just said 'more of the same' at half time - not much. Liam Millar was passing the ball back and not facing them up as much. I told Mads to get hold of the ball and dictate it; I didn't want any flicks or fancy stuff. I asked them to go out with the word of 'simplicity' in their heads. If there was ever a game to be simple and effective, it's at half time, three nil up. They went and did that.

"I said 'well done' - but that I would give them a bigger 'well done' at the end, because there was 50 minutes still to play. The intent of the boys has been excellent and I think the belief has just shot through the roof, because of the results they've been getting. I know you probably want a bit more from me, but I am just trying to be level headed and calm. We've got 10 or 11 weeks to just give it our best shot. I am over the moon for the boys and the fans, but let's stay level headed.