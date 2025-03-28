Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The owner of a popular Irish bar in Preston has clapped back at negative posts surrounding the business on social media.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The owner of Rum Jacks bar, located at 218 Tulketh Brow, decided to ‘speak up and defend’ themselves on social media by posting in various social media groups.

The reason for their explanation was due to a licensing row which in turn attracted some negative comments they had recently became aware of, adding that no-one sees the blood, sweat tears, and long hours that go into running a bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The owner of Irish bar Rum Jack's in Preston has clapped back at social media haters for their negative messages, adding that they fail to see the blood, sweat and tears that goes into running a bar. | Google

They said: “It's not often I feel the need to speak up and defend myself, and to be precise I'm not defending myself, I'm defending my business.

“10 month ago, I took over this business, and I'm not going to speak of it at all in it's previous management , that's no longer my concern.

“I promised I would rid this place of it's previous reputation, I promised I would rid out of drugs and violence, I promised I would create an environment to enjoy, and be an asset to the community, Rather than a hindrance to it, I promised I would deliver entertainment.

“To date, I have delivered every promise I have made and this is just the beginning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Buckshaw Village bar and restaurant The Kitchen Tap opening date revealed and what's on the menu

Addressing the haters, they added: “You think this place is a shithole, you think it's a dive, you think it has awful clientele that’s fine you’re welcome to your concept of this place, but one thing I will say is every negative comment comes off the back foot of someone who hasn't entered my bar it comes straight from what's been heard and speculated about fron the past.

“The comments are all based on someone viewing it through the eyes of the past, so until you've been in and seen for yourself, I would kindly ask you not to judge me through the eyes of the past and come and see now.

“I’ve been in charge for 10 months and to date I haven't had one incident, I haven't had one complaint. I have carefully controlled this place, and going above and beyond to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wake up 7am I deep clean all the bar myself, I go to the wholesalers and make sure the bars always fully stocked, I stock all the shelves, I then work the bar from 12pm until 8pm where I swap with a member of staff, then I supervise the doors until close.”

They added that it is just the beginning of this venue and that some amazing stuff is in the pipeline.