Buckshaw Village bar and restaurant The Kitchen Tap opening date revealed and what's on the menu

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 28th Mar 2025, 11:40 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 11:48 BST
An opening date for a new bar and takeaway in Buckshaw Village has been announced along with what will be on the menu.

Located at the former Taste of Thailand in Barnes Wallis Way, The Kitchen Tap will lend itself to a takeaway and a tap room with locally sourced ales, serving pizzas, smash burgers, fries and craft beer.

The Kitchen Tap will be opening next month in Buckshaw Village. | The Kitchen Tap

It will also be a family-friendly venue, screening sports such as the Premier League football, as well as hosting music nights.

First announcing the exciting news on Boxing Day on their Facebook page, the owners have provided another update for their eager customers - this time with an opening date and what food they will be serving up.

They said: “ Here it is… THE MENU!

“No doubt we’ll be tweaking things over the next few days/weeks, but here’s the foundation!”

They added that Monty’s sensational sandwiches are ‘next level’.

A selection of some of the mouthwatering dishes on the menu include Sid the Dog. | The Kitchen Tap

A selection of some of the mouthwatering dishes on the menu include:

Pizzas

Margherita, Njuda sausage/blue cheese honey, Lamb Merguez.

Burgers

Crispy Katsu style chicken burger.

Sid the Dog.

The Green - plant based patty.

Fries N Sides

Skinny fries.

Fries and pulled pork.

Fries and curry sauce.

Mac N Cheese.

Truffle Puff Parma Bites.

There will also be bao buns, garlic bread and chicken wings.

The business will be opening for takeaway on Tuesday, April 1, from 9am, and hoped to be fully operational by Thursday, April 10.

